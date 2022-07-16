Hot Toys Reveals Marvel Studios' I Am Groot Cosbi Bobble Collection

I Am Groot is set to arrive on Disney+ in the coming months getting Marvel fans some Groot mischief. There is a lot of mystery around the series of shorts, but I believe they are not part of the MCU canon. However, that is not gonna stop the massive amount of collectibles we will be getting featuring the around tree baby. Hot Toys is one of the first companies to start dishing out I Am Groot collectibles as they just revealed some new Cosbaby figures. The fun does not end there, though, as an I Am Groot Mystery Cosbi Collection has also been revealed. Nine mini Groot's are hidden in these blind boxes with connecting bases and a chance at a mystery Cosbi.

The I Am Groot Mystery Cosbi Collection will consist of Groot in a variety of situations like in Pajamas, with some Cheese Puff, a Detonator, and an Alien Nesting Doll. Guardians of the Galaxy fans will also see this baby tree in a variety of grassy costumes like a Dolphin, with a Mustache, Dressed Up, and even a Centaur. It looks like a bubble version of Groot will also be featured, but this version is the Mystery Chase Cosbi. These are some highly quality I Am Groot collectibles right here, and I love each and every one of these little guys. The Cosbi line is usually found overseas, but fans can find all things Hot Toys right here.

"The heart and soul of the Guardians of the Galaxy is going solo in the next Marvel Studios' series – I Am Groot. To prepare fans for the new adventures of Groot, Hot Toys is delighted to unveil a new Cosbi collection that turns the powerful but gentle walking tree to adorable miniature collectibles! I Am Groot Cosbi Bobble-head collection introduces him to a series of greenery styles such as Dolphin, Mustache, Dressed Up, Centaur, also to a mixed variety of props like Pajamas, Cheese Puff, Detonator, Alien Nesting Doll, and a translucent Iwua as the Mystery Cosbi."

"Each random package box includes a 8.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Embrace Groot with the I Am Groot Cosbi collection today!"