Hot Toys Reveals Marvel What If…? Infinity Ultron and Gamora Cosbaby

Hot Toys is bringing the multiverse to your shelves as they announce more Cosbaby figures. We have already seen quite a few of these figures arrive with Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme, T'Challa Star-Lord, and even the Hydra Stomper. Some of these Cosbaby figures are already up for preorder here, and it looks like two more What If…? characters are coming out with Gamora and Infinity Ultron. Both of these designs are from the Season 1 finale and are captured beautifully, making these must have Marvel pieces for your collection.

Infinity Ultron was already an amazing concept to see on screen and his collectible of him brings the What If…? sculpt to life in glorious fashion and even features a luminous effect. Gamora is a character we did not get to see a lot of, but that is only due to her episode being cut due to COVID and shuffled off to Season 2. Even without it, it was exciting her see the Daughter of Thanos take over a major cosmic role and will be a necessary figure to assemble the Guardians of the Multiverse. Both of these Hot Toys Cosbaby figures will be priced at $24.99, and fans will be able to find them at the link above when they go live as well as here with all other Hot Toys reveals.

"Marvel Studios' What If? series allows fans to ponder questions by explores a multiverse of infinite possibilities and features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to bring you brand new Cosbaby based on this animation series, features Infinity Ultron with specially applied luminous reflective effect; and Gamora with Blade of Thanos Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each collectible stands approximately 10.5 – 11.5cm in height with bobble-head function. "

"Aims to take over the multiverse, Infinity Ultron wears a metallic silver painted helmet and armor embedded with Infinity Stones containing specially applied luminous reflective effect; Gamora in another universe has fully dressed up in Thanos' outfit, wielding the warlord's signature double bladed weapon. Quickly expand your What If…? collection with the latest Hot Toys Cosbaby!"