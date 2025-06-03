Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, james bond

Hot Toys Reveals New James Bond 1/6 Scale Figure from No Time To Die

It looks like 007 himself is coming to Hot Toys as they debut their latest 1/6 scale figure with James Bond with No Time To Die

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a detailed 1/6 scale James Bond figure inspired by No Time To Die and Daniel Craig's likeness.

The figure stands 12” tall, features 30 points of articulation, and comes dressed in a classic black and white tuxedo.

Accessories include two pistols, a foldable rifle, and a display base capturing 007’s iconic opening bullet sequence.

Pre-orders are live at Sideshow Collectibles for $260, with an expected release window in Q3 2026.

No Time to Die (2021) marked a historic close to Daniel Craig's run as James Bond with an intense finale with high-stakes action. The film sees Bond being drawn out of retirement to confront the mysterious villain Safin, who wields a nanobot weapon with deadly global implications. Along the way, Bond finds himself reunited with familiar faces like Madeleine Swann, M, Q, and even Blofeld. Hot Toys is now giving new life to this climactic finale with a brand new 1/6 scale figure from No Time to Die.

Standing 12" tall, James Bond has 30 points of articulation, a fabric suit, and an incredible likeness to Daniel Craig. James Bond fans get to see him in a classic black and white tux with a variety of weapons, including two pistols and a rifle with a foldable design. Hot Toys even included a themed display base that captures that iconic opening bullet sequence. The adventures of James Bond and 007 will continue with this impressive release, and pre-orders are already live with Sideshow Collectibles for $260 with a Q3 2026 release.

James Bond – 007: No Time To Die 1/6 Scale Figure

"The extraordinary No Time To Die is Daniel Craig's final portrayal of the James Bond story arc. This time, Bond returns from retirement to rescue a kidnapped scientist and to uncover a conspiracy involving nanobot technology when his family are in significant danger."

"There is no better time than now. Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to introduce its first James Bond Sixth Scale Figure with 007 himself, as portrayed by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die. From the realistic head sculpt to costume with intricate details, no aspect of the figure has been overlooked, ensuring it to be in top-notch quality. Exquisitely crafted based on Daniel Craig's role as James Bond, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with distinguished likeness and separate rolling eyeballs to enhance figure's realism."

