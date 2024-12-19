Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Reveals New Solo: A Star Wars Story Range Trooper 1/6 Figure

A new 1/6 scale figure is on the way from Hot Toys as a limited edition Range Trooper from Solo: A Star Wars Story comes to life

The Range Trooper was first seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story and is one of the Empire's most rugged soldiers, equipped to operate in harsh environments. These troopers wear heavy armor that features fur-lined coats and magnetic boots. This allows them to maintain stability on treacherous terrain, including the icy, perilous tracks of the Vandor-1 monorail. Tasked with protecting Imperial assets, the Range Troopers are symbols of the Empire's relentless control, even in the galaxy's most inhospitable regions. They are a deadly addition to any army, and Hot Toys is deploying them as their latest Star Wars 1/6 scaled release.

Coming in at only 2,500 pieces, the Range Trooper is getting its own Hot Toys Exclusive figure that will only be offered in select markets. The figure captures the Imperial Trooper right from Solo: A Star Wars Story with weathered white armor and faux fur elements. Hot Toys even included a blaster and their Gription Boots, which are actually equipped with magnetic design. Collectors will be able to help take down the Rebels in style with this beauty. Fans can RSVP for one on Sideshow Collectible right now to try and get their hands on one soon.

Solo: A Star Wars Story – Range Trooper (Hot Toys Exclusive)

"It takes an exceptional soldier to become a range trooper. These proud troops are assigned to Imperial frontier worlds, where they rely on their training, toughness, and specialized equipment to expand Imperial rule. Their gear includes heavy-duty magnetic boots and fur-lined kamas. Range troopers guard the Empire's conveyex train on Vandor. This is a Hot Toys exclusive item available in limited quantity of 2,500 pieces, exclusively in select markets."

"The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on Range Trooper's unique appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. It is specially applied with weathering effects throughout the armor and helmet, along with skillfully tailored armor designed to withstand cold weather, complemented by a fabric coat and pants with fine faux fur at the collar. Additionally, the figure comes with the characters' signature, the Gription Boot, a blaster rifle and a figure base."

