Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars: Ahsoka Mandalorian Super Commando

Return to The Clone Wars with Hot Toys as they debut a new Star Wars 1/6 figure with the deadly Mandalorian Super Commando

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Mandalorian Super Commando figure inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Meticulously detailed 12.2-inch figure features horned red armor, 30 points of articulation.

The collectible comes with a blaster rifle, pistol, jetpack, energy shield, and display base.

Pre-orders are live for the Super Commando at $265, with a release slated for June 2025.

The Siege of Mandalore awaits as Hot Toys is taking fans back to a brutal war as Darth Maul holds back the Republic. After a trial by combat, Maul has become Ruler of Mandalore, with some of the faithful Mandalorians under his reign donning new Maul-inspired armor. These Super Commandos are deadly, and now they are faithfully brought to life from the flashback sequences as seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Coming in at 12.2" tall, this Mandalorian is nicely sculpted showing off his horned red armor with incredible detail, and will have 30 points of articulation. As for accessories, this deadly soldier comes with a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a jetpack, and an energy shield. These figures will go perfectly with Hot Toy 1/6 scale The Clone Wars Darth Maul figure. Pre-orders are already live for the Mandalorian Super Commando for $265 with a June 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Mandalorian Super Commando

"During the Clone Wars, a coup orchestrated by Death Watch topples the pacifist regime of the New Mandalorians and returns the armored warrior culture to a position of power over the isolated world. What the average Mandalorian citizen does not realize, however, is that the takeover is in truth masterminded by a secret syndicate of criminals — the Shadow Collective led by Maul. Maul's loyal Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord."

"Sideshow and Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the Mandalorian Super Commando™ Sixth Scale Collectible Figure as seen in the Ahsoka live-action series! The highly-accurate Star Wars collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of the character in the show. It features a highly detailed helmet and armor, a skillfully tailored outfit, a jetpack, two blasters, an energy shield, and a sand-themed display base."

