Hot Toys Reveals Two Adorable Shang-Chi Cosbaby Figures

The story of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is almost here, with the newest Marvel Studio film premiering this week. Hot Toys has already revealed that both main characters will be getting highly detailed 1/6th scale figures. It also looks like they will be getting pint size as both Shang-Chi and Wenwu will be getting a Cosbaby release. Both will feature the classic bobble head design that will capture their costume design from the film. Both sculpts are very well done and will be a nice addition to your Shang-Chi or Marvel Cinematic Universe collection. Pre-orders are not live but should be around the usually the $20- 25 price range like other Hot Toys Cosbaby figures. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fans can find all Hot Toys collectibles here as well as an assortment of Marvel Cosbaby figures sold here.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – "You can't outrun who you really are."- Wenwu. In a few days, Marvel Studios is revealing the story of a new hero Shang-Chi on the big screen! Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization."

"Based on Marvel Studios' upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hot Toys is excited to present Shang-Chi and Wenwu as stylized Cosbaby. Each collectible measure approximately 9 – 10.5cm tall comes with Bobble-Head design. Recreate the characters in their fighting poses, Shang-Chi Cosbaby carries a staff, shows off his awesome marital arts moves in mid-air; while Wenwu in his signature outfit wields the rings on his arm, is prepared for a fight. The new Cosbaby will show what the masters are capable of!"