Hot Toys Unveils New Ballerina Eve Macarro (Artisan Edition) Figure

Coming to life from Ballerina, a new Hot Toys Exclusive figure is on the way with the Eve Macarro (Artisan Edition) release

Features ultra-realistic head sculpt, wool-rooted hair, and custom assassin accessories like pistols and katana.

Limited to just 2,500 units worldwide and exclusive to select retailers, including Sideshow Collectibles.

Pre-orders open now at $375, with the highly detailed Ballerina figure scheduled for release in March 2027.

In Ballerina (2025), set within the John Wick universe, Ana de Armas delivers a powerful performance as Eve Macarro, a gifted ballerina turned lethal assassin under the training of the Ruska Roma. She is haunted by her father's murder and driven by vengeance, similar to the tale of John Wick. Eve then embarks on a perilous journey into the shadowy world of assassins, conspiracies, and, of course, betrayal. Collectors can now help Eve discover dark family secrets as she is coming to life with a brand new Hot Toys Exclusive 1/6 scale Ballerina figure!

Hot Toys has unveiled its exclusive Eve Macarro (Artisan Edition) 1/6 scale figure, expertly crafted with a realistic head sculpt, detailed costume, and accessories. This will include pistols with removable magazines, a katana, a flamethrower, and a removable fireproof jacket. Hot Toys is releasing this beauty in select markets, such as Sideshow Collectibles, and the Ballerina is limited to just 2,500 units. Pre-orders are already live for $375, and the product is set to arrive in March 2027.

"In the film Ballerina, set within the John Wick universe, Ana de Armas brings to life the fierce Eve Macarro, a skilled ballerina transformed into a deadly assassin trained by the Ruska Roma. Fueled by a burning desire to avenge her father's death, Eve embarks on a perilous journey through a world of ruthless assassins and hidden agendas. Her quest for vengeance leads her to confront dangerous opponents, including the formidable Chancellor."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Eve Macarro Collectible Figure, a stunning tribute to this captivating character. Crafted with exceptional attention to detail, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and mid-length dark brown hair implantation made of wool material for added realism."

