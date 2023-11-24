Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: disney, hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils New Disney 100 Platinum Color Cosbi Collection

Get ready to celebrate 100 Years of Disney with Hot Toys as they unveil a new set of Mystery Cosbi figures featuring some iconic characters

Prepare to be dazzled as Hot Toys as they contour to celebrate 100 Years of Disney with a brand new Cosbi Collection. A spellbinding fusion of iconic characters has arrived, and they are all featured in the elegance of platinum. This limited edition series transforms nine beloved Disney figures into stunning, platinum-coated masterpieces that add an extra layer of luxury to your growing Disney collection. From the intergalactic adventures of Buzz Lightyear to the timeless charm of Mickey Mouse and the enchanting frosty magic of Elsa, this D100 Cosbi Collection brings plenty of characters that have captured hearts across generations.

This also includes Grogu from the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Winnie the Pooh, Iron Man, Captain America, and even Experiment 626 from Lilo & Stitch. Stitch will also be getting a Mystery Cosbi release that will feature him and Scrump in purple and green. Each Disney figure in this exclusive collection is meticulously crafted with precision and attention to detail, with a signature platinum coating that only enhances the magic. Mystery figures like this need a wider release, as Hot Toys does not miss a beat with these releases. Fans can check out all things Hot Toys right here.

The Disney 100 Platinum Color Cosbi Collection

"Experience again the 100 years of Disney enchantment with our new Cosbi collection! Over the years, Disney has told us all kinds of remarkable stories, making us feel a strong connection with the characters. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to present the Disney 100 Platinum Color Cosbi Collection that is going to top off the celebration with a shimmering blast of platinum!"

"Featuring Disney icons, the collection includes Mickey performing melodies to wrap up 100 years of magic, Winne the Pooh waving at you, Elsa using her magic, Stitch holding Scrump tightly, friendly Buzz Lightyear, beloved Iron Man and Captain America from comics, Grogu raising the knob and lastly a metallic dreamy purple Stitch as the Mystery Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 8.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base (except Mickey, Stitch and Winnie the Pooh), comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Collect all from the dazzling Platinum Color Cosbi collection to celebrate this once in a century event!"

