Hot Toys Unveils New Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Darth Vader

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveil a new set of Star Wars 1/6 scale figures including Darth Vader

Features a newly developed helmet, tailored suit, wired cape, and LED-lit red lightsaber.

The collectible captures Darth Vader’s transformation and iconic look from Revenge of the Sith.

Includes themed display base with LED features and Death Star construction backdrop; pre-orders coming soon.

Anakin Skywalker's fall to the dark side in Revenge of the Sith is a deeply emotional tragedy. Tormented by visions of Padmé's death and disillusioned with the Jedi Order, Anakin becomes increasingly isolated and vulnerable. Palpatine uses this to manipulate him as a father figure and as someone with answers to saving his wife. Everything becomes full circle with Revenge of the Sith, which celebrates the film's 20th anniversary this year, and Hot Toys is celebrating. A brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Darth Vader figure has been crafted for the anniversary with a newly developed helmet and head sculpt.

The Dark Lord will also feature a finely tailored suit with a wired cape, capturing his fresh armor from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Hot Toys also include his iconic red lightsaber with LED features and a swappable blade, to help strike down Rebel Scum. A specialty theme Imperial display base is also included with an LED feature and a Death Star construction backdrop. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but expect them to arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 1/6 Darth Vader Figure

"Darth Vader stands as one of the most iconic figures in cinematic history, a symbol of power, tragedy, and redemption. Once the Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, his transformation into the Sith Lord Darth Vader marked a pivotal moment in the Star Wars saga, showing a complex interplay between light and dark. In Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker was manipulated to the dark side by Chancellor Palpatine based on his desperate desire to save Padmé, leading to the birth of Darth Vader."

"His fall causes the execution of Order 66, resulting in the near-extermination of the Jedi Order and the rise of the Galactic Empire. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Hot Toys is proud to present the new 1/6th scale Darth Vader Collectible Figure! This meticulously crafted figure showcases the iconic design and menacing presence of Darth Vader, capturing the formidable Sith Lord as he first emerged in Revenge of the Sith."

