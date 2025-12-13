Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, predator, prey
Hot Toys Unveils Prey 1/6 Battle Damaged Version Feral Predator
The Feral Predator from Prey is back with a new and upgraded deluxe Battle Damaged Variant from Hot Toys in 1/6th Scale
Article Summary
- Hot Toys reveals a 1/6 scale battle damaged Feral Predator deluxe figure from Prey (2022)
- Features new head sculpt, detailed paint, visible scars, and signature green Predator blood
- Includes interchangeable mandibles, severed arm, weapons, and tree-trunk diorama display
- Pre-orders live now for $400, with release set for Q1 2027 and payment plans available
Hot Toys unveils a striking new centerpiece for Predator fans as they reveal their new Feral Predator 1/6 scale figure. Introduced in Prey (2022), the Feral Predator stands apart from its predecessors as a more primal and aggressive subspecies, less refined, more experimental, and driven by raw instinct. Unlike their previous release, this one features a new Battle Damaged deco, capturing the savage final moments of one of the franchise's most brutal hunters. Standing approximately 15" tall, the hunter is featured with new battle-damaged paintwork, showing off visible scars and their signature green blood.
A newly painted head sculpt was also created by Hot Toys for this new Prey release, with a highly detailed skin texture and finely crafted thin rubber hair. Two interchangeable mandibles are also included, with one opened and one featuring a broken tusk, as well as swappable hands, such as a severed right arm. Other accessories include a wrist shield, bolt gun, combistick, whip, and wristblades, as well as a tree-trunk diorama element to help capture the film's unforgettable finale. This beauty is set to end his hunt in Q1 2027, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for a mighty $400, but payment plans are offered.
Prey – Feral Predator (Battle Damaged Version) 1/6th Scale
"This is as far as you go. No more. This is it." – Naru. As the showdown unfolds in Prey, the Feral Predator finds itself heavily wounded after a deadly chase through the swamp and forest. The courageous Comanche warrior Naru turns the Predator's own technology against it, taking its mask and using its targeting laser to redirect a fatal shot back at the creature's head. With body scarred and limbs severed, this battle-damaged state captures the brutal, raw conclusion of the hunt."
"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Feral Predator (Battle Damaged Version) Collectible Figure. The head sculpt features new paint applications and a highly detailed skin texture that accurately reflects his appearance in the final battle, along with finely crafted, enhanced thin rubber hair that evokes the wild look from the film."