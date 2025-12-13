Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, predator, prey

Hot Toys Unveils Prey 1/6 Battle Damaged Version Feral Predator

The Feral Predator from Prey is back with a new and upgraded deluxe Battle Damaged Variant from Hot Toys in 1/6th Scale

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a 1/6 scale battle damaged Feral Predator deluxe figure from Prey (2022)

Features new head sculpt, detailed paint, visible scars, and signature green Predator blood

Includes interchangeable mandibles, severed arm, weapons, and tree-trunk diorama display

Pre-orders live now for $400, with release set for Q1 2027 and payment plans available

Hot Toys unveils a striking new centerpiece for Predator fans as they reveal their new Feral Predator 1/6 scale figure. Introduced in Prey (2022), the Feral Predator stands apart from its predecessors as a more primal and aggressive subspecies, less refined, more experimental, and driven by raw instinct. Unlike their previous release, this one features a new Battle Damaged deco, capturing the savage final moments of one of the franchise's most brutal hunters. Standing approximately 15" tall, the hunter is featured with new battle-damaged paintwork, showing off visible scars and their signature green blood.

A newly painted head sculpt was also created by Hot Toys for this new Prey release, with a highly detailed skin texture and finely crafted thin rubber hair. Two interchangeable mandibles are also included, with one opened and one featuring a broken tusk, as well as swappable hands, such as a severed right arm. Other accessories include a wrist shield, bolt gun, combistick, whip, and wristblades, as well as a tree-trunk diorama element to help capture the film's unforgettable finale. This beauty is set to end his hunt in Q1 2027, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for a mighty $400, but payment plans are offered.

Prey – Feral Predator (Battle Damaged Version) 1/6th Scale

"This is as far as you go. No more. This is it." – Naru. As the showdown unfolds in Prey, the Feral Predator finds itself heavily wounded after a deadly chase through the swamp and forest. The courageous Comanche warrior Naru turns the Predator's own technology against it, taking its mask and using its targeting laser to redirect a fatal shot back at the creature's head. With body scarred and limbs severed, this battle-damaged state captures the brutal, raw conclusion of the hunt."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Feral Predator (Battle Damaged Version) Collectible Figure. The head sculpt features new paint applications and a highly detailed skin texture that accurately reflects his appearance in the final battle, along with finely crafted, enhanced thin rubber hair that evokes the wild look from the film."

