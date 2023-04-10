Hunter Returns to Hasbro for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 The Bad Batch is finally returning to Hasbro as they reveal a whole new wave of figures inspired by season 2 of the animated series

It was a surprise to many Star Wars fans when Hasbro canceled the restock of Star Wars: The Bad Batch The Black Series figures a while ago. Members like Hunter and Crosshair never got to see shelves again after their initial launch. While we still aren't expecting to see them return in their classic The Clone Wars armor, Season 2 figures are here. Recently revealed at Star Wars: Celebration, Hunter is back with a fantastic sculpt, showing off his Mercenary Gear as seen in the seconds season. This release is popping with color as well as added adjustments to his armor. Of all the Clone Force 99 Season 2 releases, Hunter is getting the most significant changes in the wave, which is nice to see Hasbro try to be screen accurately. He will also come with a removable helmet, dual blasters, knife, and backpack. The Bad Batch Season 2 figures (besides Omega) are all releasing as Walmart exclusives on May the 4th here.

Hunter Wants Out of the Fight with Star Wars: The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HUNTER (MERCENARY GEAR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HUNTER (MERCENARY GEAR) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series."

"Hunter, leader of the Bad Batch, is a strong and stoic soldier with extraordinarily keen senses that give him an edge when tracking down his targets. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 5 series-inspired accessories including a removable helmet. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart."