Husk Joins Hasbro's New Build-A-Figure Marvel Legends X-Men Wave

Hasbro is already kicking off 2025 in an uncanny way as they debut a new set of Marvel Legends figures with new and classic mutants

Article Summary Hasbro launches a new Marvel Legends X-Men wave featuring deep-cut mutants like Husk.

Collect six figures to build the Nemesis figure in this exciting new Build-A-Figure set.

Husk, with her unique skin-shredding power, joins the lineup in her Generation X suit.

Pre-order Husk for $24.99 with a release in Spring 2025 and expand your X-Men collection.

A new wave of Marvel Legends X-Men figures are on the way from Hasbro as 2025 begins with a bang. This wave will be a Build-A-Figure set, and when six figures are united, they will build the deadly Nemesis. As for the new mutants in the wave, one of them is Husk, aka Paige Guthrie, who first appeared in Rom Annual #3 (1984). She was later integrated into the tales of X-Force and Generation X as the younger sister of Cannonball. Husk has the wicked ability to shred her skin, revealing a new form underneath with its own unique physical elemental properties like stone or fire.

Husk is now getting her very own Generation X Marvel Legends figure as she suits up in that signature yellow and red super suit. Hasbro has included a pair of swappable hands as well as two different head sculpts, one of which pairs with the flesh accessory, showing her shredding her skin. Husk is a great and perfect deep-cut character to join this new Marvel Legends wave, and it will be one step closer for fans to build a Generation X team. Pre-orders are set to go live next week online, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Spring 2025 release.

Build Up Your X-Men Generation X Team with Husk

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like this Genesis Build-A-Figure X-Men wave. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men and other Marvel movie action figures."

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Each collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more X-Men-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

