Injustice 2 Flash and Gorilla Grodd Fight at McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has finally put up pre-orders for their newest DC Multiverse figures. This time we are getting digital as two fighters from the hit DC Comics game, Injustice 2, come to life. This wave consists of returning characters with a new design and a whole new character debut. Running it on first is a new Flash figure who is featuring a more bulky and realistic version of Barry Allen. Just like other Flash figures, the speedster will come with Speed Force effects to attach when running. Of course, Fast will have his hands full this time around as McFarlane Toys debuts Gorilla Grodd. Grodd is highly detailed, nicely articulated, and he is shown wearing his battle armor. The armor is perfectly sculpted, adding extra depth to the detail n this character. Injustice 2 and Flash fans will have no problem wanting to add both of these characters to their DC Comics collection.

I loved Injustice 2, and it is fun to continue to see McFarlane Toys expand their DC Multiverse line. These characters are very well designed and will be great for fans of the comics or the game. Gorilla Grodd will be one that I will be adding to my own collection as he is a badass villain, and this sculpt is beautifully done. Both Injustice 2 Flash and Gorilla Grodd Figures from McFarlane Toys will be priced at $19.99. They are set to release in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here for Flash and here for Grodd.

"Once known as the Fastest Man Alive, Barry Allen has hung up his boots in public shame after defecting from the Regime. However, as a new enemy threatens the innocent, The Flash returns to action, determined to redeem himself."

Product Features:

The Flash is based on the videogame Injustice 2

The Flash is featured in his Speedster Armor Set and the Scarlet Speedster Shader

The Flash Includes Lightning Kick, Lightning Punch, Sonic Bolt, and Base.

Includes collectable art card with The Flash artwork on front and character biography on the back

"Telepathic brute, Gorilla Grodd, has long sought to prove his peerless genius by subjugating mankind. He's gone so far as to form an anti-Justice League, the Society, to once and for all smash their opposition. Using his intellect and telepathy Grodd enlists others in his mission to conquer the planet and fill void of power left by Superman's Regime."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Each figure comes with a base and with various character specific accessories

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Gorilla Grodd is based on the videogame Injustice 2

Gorilla Grodd is featured in various armor pieces and the Tournament Shader

Includes collectable art card with Gorilla Grodd artwork on front and character biography on the back