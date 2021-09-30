Iron Man 3 Mark XXXIII Silver Centurion Armor Deploys with Hot Toys

One of the best things to come out of Iron Man 3 was the initial of the House Party Protocol that showcased all of Tony Stark's creations. The Iron Man Mark XXXIII Silver Centurion suit comes to life this time with a brand new 1/6 scale Suit Up Version release. Each suit has a purpose, and this one is an Enhanced Energy Suit with a bulky design that features arm blades, more repulsor power, and unique "suiting up" sculpt. Hot Toys has included LED functionality throughout the suit, a newly designed helmet sculpt, as well as a Tony Stark head to show the man in the armor. The Marvel Studios Iron Man 3 Silver Centurion Armor Suit Up Version 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $485. Set to release between January – March 2023, your collection is one step closer to getting your own House Party Protocol and pre-orders are live here. Payment plans are also available, so be sure to take advantage and check out out some of the other Iron Man Hot Toys figures also coming soon.

"You're right, we do need back up. – Tony Stark. Facing down his adversary, Iron Man primes his cutting-edge armor to discharge high energy lasers in Iron Man 3. Known by its code name as the "Silver Centurion", Iron Man Mark XXXIII is an Enhanced Energy Suit engineered by Tony Stark with more powerful repulsors. It was activated along with all the other suits when Tony ordered to initiate the "House Party Protocol". Recreates one of the extraordinary armors from the Iron Legion, today Hot Toys is proud to present Silver Centurion (Armor Suit Up Version) as 1/6th scale collectible figure from Iron Man 3 collection. Features specially designed armor parts simulate the real time suiting up process and to illustrate its mechanical beauty."

"Exquisitely crafted based on Silver Centurion in Iron Man 3, the diecast figure features a newly painted helmeted head sculpt with battle damage effects; a newly designed helmet head with LED-light up function and detachable mask; armor suit skillfully painted in crimson red and silver coloring with a metallic appearance; intricate design of the armors translating its complex structure and mechanical details; LED light-up functions scattered throughout the arms, legs, Arc Reactor on chest and back; a pair of diecast forearm blades, interchangeable hands, and a figure stand. This one-of-a-kind armor will certainly make a powerful addition to your Marvel collection!"

The 1/6th scale Silver Centurion (Armor Suit Up Version) Collectible Figure's special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Silver Centurion simulating suit up process in Iron Man 3

One (1) battle damaged Tony Stark helmet head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

One (1) helmeted head with LED light-up function and detachable mask (power operated)

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

Approximately 32 cm tall

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Multitude layers and shades of metallic red and silver-colored painting on armor

10 LED light up points throughout parts of the armor, such as Arc Reactor, chest, back, arms and legs (white light, power operated)

Magnetically attachable armors parts

Specially designed Silver Centurion armor parts, simulating suit up process, including: One (1) chest armor One (1) pair of shoulder armors One (1) pair of forearm armors One (1) pair of thigh armors One (1) pair of knee guards One (1) pair of calf armors Two (2) pairs of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, power operated) One (1) pair of fists Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted



Weapon:

One (1) pair of forearm diecast blades (attachable to forearm armors)

Accessory:

One (1) themed figure base with movie logo and character name plate