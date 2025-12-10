Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged:

Iron Studios Celebrates Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Anniversary

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues like Star Wars Revenge of the Sith Anniversary

The Anakin vs. Obi-Wan statue diorama captures the Mustafar duel in stunning, hand-painted detail.

Pre-orders for the limited edition piece are live at $449.99, with shipping set for October 2026.

Iron Studios is renowned for screen-accurate, highly detailed figures beloved by Star Wars collectors worldwide.

The Battle of Heroes is the legendary duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Padawan and Master now collide with the future of the galaxy in their hands on the fiery planet of Mustafar, and Iron Studios brings this Duel of Fates to life. In the film, Anakin, now Darth Vader, confronts his former mentor with rage, betrayal, and heartbreak, while Obi-Wan fights not out of anger, but out of tragic necessity. Their battle takes place across platforms, machinery, and rivers of lava, showcasing Anakin's complete descent into darkness.

Iron Studios translates this intensity into a new and dynamic, hand-painted Star Wars diorama that freezes this heartbreaking moment. Captured in some iconic poses, Anakin and Obi-Wan are sculpted with remarkable detail, from their expressions to the sense of movement in their tunics. They are placed on one of the lava platforms near the end of their fight with lava exploding around them, with their blue lightsabers clashing. There is a ton of emotional weight behind this release, making it a perfect 20th anniversary collectible for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Pre-orders are now live for this release on the Iron Online Store for $449.99, with an expected release date of October 2026.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary

