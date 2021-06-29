Batwoman Beyond Arrives From McFarlane Toys To Save Future Gotham

Coming out of the DC Comics comic storyline Batman Beyond: Future End, the future is in grave danger, and a new hero rises. With the disappearance of the previous user of Batman, Terry McGinnis, Gotham needs help. The future daughter of Dick Grayson is stepping up and becoming the new protector of the future as Batwoman Beyond. McFarlane Toys has revealed their newest Target Exclusive Build-A-Figure release with this version of Batwoman. Just like the Batman Beyond figure, she will feature adjustable glider wings, alternate hands, and batarangs. This figure will include another piece of the upcoming Jokerbot that will give both Batwoman and Batman Beyond a run of their money. Pre-orders for her are already live and here with her priced at $24.99 and set to release in October 2021.

"When Batman (Terry McGinnis) disappears after losing his memory and having his identity stolen by False Face, Dick Grayson's daughter Elainna tracks down the Batsuit and takes it for herself. Going against her father's wishes, she then becomes Neo-Gotham's newest Super Hero, but does her best to keep her identity a secret from him. Eventually, her father finds out, but it's too late, the city has a new protector: Batwoman!

Highlights"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batwoman figure is based on her look in the Batman Beyond Comic

Batwoman includes alternate hands, two Batarangs and a base

Included collectable art card with Batwoman figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure from the Batman Beyond Build-a line includes 1 of 4 pieces that combine to assemble Batman (Jokerbot) from Futures End