Iron Studios Debuts Jurassic Park: The Lost World Velociraptor Statue

Jurassic World: Dominion looks insane, from the combining of new and old cast members to new mighty dinosaurs. However, it is important to pay tribute to the films that got us to a moment like this. This leads us to another brand new 1/10 scale statue from Iron Studios as they revisit The Lost World of Jurassic Park. One of the male variant Velociraptors comes to life with a beautifully sculpted and highly detailed statue. Two versions of the statue will be offered with a standard and deluxe, with the deluxe getting a sweet jungle display base. This statue captures the iconic Jurassic Park design of the Velociraptor and will come in at 7" tall as it shows off the tower deco with piercing yellow eyes.

I absolutely love how Iron Studios is taking Jurassic Park fans back to Isla Sorna. The Lost World is one of those films that I was obsessed with as a kid, and I could never get enough. The movie gave us more dinosaurs and even upped the factor by taking it to the streets of LA. The Velociraptor scenes were horrifying (besides the gymnastics sequence), and now one must stay away from tall grass because of it. Iron Studios really captures the thrill and power of these deadly animals, and Jurassic Park fans can bring him home for $199.99 or $149.99 (Standard). He is set to release sometime in 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

With an orange coloring similar to a tiger with dark stripes and yellow piercing eyes, he is the first male variant of his species, never-seen-before in the cloned animals. Hunting in packs and highly intelligent, the voracious carnivorous creature with a primitive level of vocalization communicates with other members of his herd, both for directing coordinated hunting attacks and for setting traps for their prey. On a rocky pedestal with grassland vegetation and the movie The Lost World: Jurassic Park logo in the front, Iron Studios present the statue "Velociraptor Deluxe – Lost World – Art Scale 1/10" one of the most lethal and feared dinosaurs from Isla Sorna.

"Capable of running at a speed of 40 to 60 mph in the open and being astonishing jumpers, measuring from 3 to 5 meters long and having their hind legs "terrible claws" in the shape of a sickle on which they walked on, he is one of the most popular dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park cinematographic franchise. Inspired by the second movie from the first trilogy, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, where a pack of Velociraptors inhabits an abandoned village in Isla Sorna, a group of humans stuck on the island needs to go through these Raptors so they can reach the Communications Center in the village, and call for help and rescue from a helicopter. The Velociraptors in this movie are more colorful in comparison with the ones from the first movie because they are male variants of the originals."