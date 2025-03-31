Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios

Iron Studios Debuts New DC Comics Unleashed Statue with Lobo

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new DC Comics anti-hero, Lobo

Article Summary Iron Studios' new Lobo statue resurfaces the DC anti-hero in stunning 1/10 Art Scale.

Lobo, the last Czarnian, is ready to join collectors with swappable modern and 90s head sculpts.

Details include Lobo's biker outfit, chain weapon, Dawg, and iconic space motorcycle.

Pre-orders are open for this $249.99 masterpiece, set for a Q3 2025 release.

DC Comics is getting unleashed once again as a new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues are here from Iron Studios. They are expanding their DC catalog with the main man himself, Lobo, who debuted in Omega Men #3 (1983) and was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen. Originally a minor villain, he was reimagined in the 90s as an over-the-top, ultra-violent antihero. This Czarnian is the last of his race, only because he wiped out the rest of them for fun. He now travels the cosmos as a bounty hunter with superhuman abilities like strength and healing, as well as a love for dark humor and chaos. His signature weapon is a chain with a hook, and he rides a space-faring motorcycle with canine sidekick Dawg.

Lobo is now back and ready to spread chaos throughout your DC Comics collection with his new DC Comics Unleashed statue that stands 9.7" tall. This bounty hunter is depicted in all of his 90s glory with over the top detail inkling his biker outfit, hook, Dawg, and blaster. Iron Studios has included swappable parts, as well as modern and 90s head sculpts, along with a swappable hand. The DC Comics Lobo Unleashed 1/10 Statue is priced at $249.99, and pre-orders are live with a Q3 2025 release.

Iron Studios – DC Comics Unleashed 1/10 Lobo

