Iron Studios Debuts New Jurassic World: Dominion Pyroraptor Statue

Return to the events of Jurassic World: Dominion as Iron Studios reveals their latest dinosaur statue with the deadly Pyroraptor

Jurassic World: Dominion was a fascinating film that ended another incredible trilogy of dinosaur thriller films. This one features a new world filled with dinosaurs and has been now rounded up for one big preserve, but disaster is always right around the corner. This film did introduce a new variety of dinosaurs, including the Pyrorapter, which featured its more realistic feathered design, which is inspired by real-world scientific discoveries. This was a fresh yet terrifying introduction to the Jurassic Park franchise, but a welcome one.

Now Iron Studios is returning to the park as they debut their latest dinosaur 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring the Pyroraptor. Coming in at 7.2" tall, this raptor is nicely crafted, showing off its feathered design in great detail as it is displayed on its icy terrain display base. This is a very accurate depiction of what a dinosaur might have looked like 65 million years ago, and this statue will be a nice addition to any park. The Jurassic World: Dominion Pyroraptor is priced at $249.99; it is set for a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are live on the Iron Online Store.

Pyroraptor – Jurassic World: Dominion

"Slightly smaller than its cousins, the Atrociraptor and Velociraptor, standing 3.57 ft tall and 8 ft long, the Pyroraptor is also distinguished by being predominantly feathered, except on its facial region, ventral surface, and distal portions of its limbs. Although it has a small wing formed by the feathers of its upper limbs, it is a semi-aquatic species that mainly inhabits a lake covered in ice, using these limbs to propel itself through the water with remarkable agility."

"Despite its relatively small size, it demonstrates notable aggression when hunting, and an incredible predatory dexterity in both aquatic and terrestrial environments. Exhibiting apparent solitary behavior, although the presence of others in the area is uncertain, its origin has long been debated. Several prominent scientists believe it originated in North America."

