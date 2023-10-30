Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars, The Mandalorian

Iron Studios Debuts New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Statue

Get ready to expand your growing collection as Iron Studios is back with new 1/10 Art Scale statues like The Mandalorian

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals 1/10 Art Scale statues from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3.

Statue features characters Din Djarin and Grogu in detailed Beskar Armor and Repulsorlift cradle.

Statue is priced at $199.99 with pre-orders now live for a Q3 2024 release.

Star Wars fans can expect detailed craftsmanship including a swappable darksaber.

Everyone's favorite bounty hunting duo is back as Iron Studios reveals their latest set of 1/10 Art Scale statues. We are returning to the planet of Navarro of Iron Studios' latest Star Wars release with The Mandalorian Season 3. Din Djarin and Grogu are back and ready for their latest adventure as they stop by to visit an old friend. Coming in at 8.3" tall, The Mandalorian is packed with some impressive detail as he wears his slick Beskar Armor, with Grogu following close behind in his Repulsorlift cradle. Iron Studios did give Din a nice dynamic base as well as some swappable parts, allowing the Star Wars bounty hunter to show off his Darksaber. A lot of detail and love was put into this statue, and The Mandalorian fans will surely want to have this power pack right in their growing collection. Iron Studios has this Season 3 statue priced at $199.99, they are set to arrive in Q3 2024, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Din Djarin and Din Grogu – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

"Once a solitary bounty hunter, the Mandalorian warrior now walks forth always followed by his so-called foundling, an apprentice under his care until adulthood, with whom he must act as a father. Going back to the streets of the city of Nevarro, he goes on with his small protégé in his Repulsorlift cradle in a bit cleaner and safer streets, but ready for any situation, the hunter always wields the legendary Darksaber."

"Created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to enter the Jedi Order, ready to face pirates looking for trouble or any other threats! Iron Studios bring the statue "Din Djarin and Din Grogu – The Mandalorian – Art Scale 1/10", with the beloved Mando and his Baby Yoda, as he is popularly known, inspired by the third season of the successful Star Wars Spin-Off show on streaming service Disney+, in which the journey of the Mandalorian Din Djarin with Grogu throughout the galaxy continues."

