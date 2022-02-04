Iron Studios Debuts Scarlet Witch Halloween Spooktacular MiniCo

WandaVision was one of the first Marvel Studios projects to hit Disney+, and some of our questions will be answered in the coming months. Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness will introduce the Scarlet Witch back onto the big screen, but Iron Studios is not done with WandaVision just yet. Inspired by the All-New Halloween Spooktacular episode, Wanda Maximoff is wearing her new "Sakovian Fortune Teller" costume, which pays homage to her iconic Marvel Comics costume. The statue is part of Iron Studios' unique MiniCo statue line, and she will stand at & inches tall and is shown with the Halloween spirit. Vision is displayed on the TV, and Scarlet Witch is using some of her chaos magic and is loaded with detail that Marvel fans will appreciate. The Wanda Halloween Version MiniCo WandaVision Statue is priced at $34.99, set to release in Q3 2022, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Playing with her mystic powers, the beautiful witch with auburn hair leans on an antique TV set, making the image of her beloved husband appear on the screen, the synthezoid Vision, just like in an old black and white series. Wearing a leotard with boots, gloves and a red cape, besides her classic tiara, the Avenger Wanda Maximoff comes up with her look from the Marvel comics, ready to celebrate Halloween like a "Sokovian Fortune Teller", with small pumpkins decorated for the occasion in its pedestal. Iron Studios present their statue "Wanda Halloween Version – WandaVision – MiniCo" with the powerful Scarlet Witch in the stylized MiniCo format, inspired by "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!", the sixth episode from Marvel's miniseries "WandaVision" from streaming channel Disney+."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0,4 lbs

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California

Released US: Third quarter of 2022