Doctor Strange Enters the Endgame With New Iron Studios MiniCo

That Doctor is in as Iron Studios unveils their newest Marvel MiniCo statue from Avengers: Endgame. Standing 6.6 inches tall, the Sorcerer Supreme is ready for action with this cartoon-styled statue collectible. Strange is shown casting the mystic arts while standing on top of a portal on the battlefield. The detail is very artistic, but the colors and design are very well done, making it a great statue for any Doctor Stranger fan out there.

The Iron Studios MiniCO statue series is not for everyone as it continues the trend of the big-head model design. However, each statue is packed with remarkable detail and will look amazing when placed with others in the series. The Doctor Strange Avengers: Endgame MiniCo statue from Iron Studios is priced at $34.99. He is expected to join the other Avengers on the battlefield in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him located here. Do not miss out on some of the other amazing Endgame MiniCo statues also available, like Rescue, Thor, and Captain America.

"The All-Seeing Eye of Agamotto reveals the new MiniCo from Iron Studios. Emerging from an open dimensional portal through his access ring, the Marvel´s Sorcerer Supreme appears floating with his levitation cloak, and with mystical gestures, he brings in his hands mandalas of light with small sigils and runes containing the powers of his charms. With his eyes focused as much as his greatest power artifact, the Eye of Agamotto, and ready to take on Thanos and his evil plans, Doctor Strange is another of Marvel's great heroes who gets his stylized representation in Iron Studios' MiniCo line."

"The "Dr. Strange Statue – Avengers: Endgame – MiniCo – Iron Studios" features Marvel's most beloved sorcerer, played in theaters by charismatic British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, to add his mystical strength to Iron Studios' Toy Art collection, uniting to Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and other Avengers in the Avengers: End Game collection. Write it down in your Book of the Vishanti, prepare your Crimson Bands of Cyttorak and The Chains of Krakkan, but don't let this figure pass just like an Astral Form in your collection!"