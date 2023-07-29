Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, robocop

Iron Studios New RoboCop Statue is Coming Soon Dead or Alive

Iron Studios is back with a nice assortment of new 1/10 Art Scale statues including the protector of future Detroit, RoboCop

The future awaits as Iron Studios is back with a new round of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues. Collectors are transported to the future with their latest releases as Alex Murphy is back as the one and only RoboCop as he awaits crime once again. Coming in at 9.4" tall, RoboCop is ready to protect and serve as this cyborg cop is packed with detail and featured exiting his Ford Taurus. The crime rate of Delta City is at an all time high, and it is up to RoboCop to put an end to it and in style. Iron Studios faithfully captures this 80s action hero in all of his glory from his metallic design, signature pistol, and dynamic base. RoboCop comes in at $299.99, he is set for a Q2 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Detroit Awaits Their Savior with New Iron Studios Statue

"Ready to relentlessly enforce the law, in a chaotic future in a large metropolis, just like a medieval knight in shining armor, the powerful and majestic figure of a cyborg cop leaves his Ford Taurus police car with a futuristic design, wielding his powerful selected-fire machine pistol in his right hand, with possible threats already marked as targets by his Aiming Interface; his command orders, respect to the law, and the protection of innocent people guide his actions."

"One of the most awaited releases, presented firsthand on the Fist Seen in the spoiler night at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Iron Studios bring the statue "Robocop Deluxe – Robocop – Art Scale 1/10", with the classic and original police officer from the future in the big screen, in a diorama set that refers to one of the main and most memorable official posters from the movie, that also strikes as one of the most emblematic appearances of the character.

