Iron Studios Reveals Deluxe 1/10 The Emperor's New Groove Statue

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues including The Emperor’s New Groove

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Deluxe 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by The Emperor’s New Groove for 2026 release.

The detailed collectible features Yzma, Kuzco in human and llama forms, plus devil and angel Kronk figures.

Disney fans can choose their preferred Kuzco display with multiple forms included in the premium statue set.

Pre-orders are open on the Iron Studios Online Store, with the deluxe statue priced at $449.99 for collectors.

Yzma and Kuzco's rivalry forms the comedic core of the hit 2000s animated Disney feature film The Emperor's New Groove. Yzma is the emperor's power-hungry advisor, and she plots to overthrow Kuzco after he fires her for overstepping her authority. However, her plan goes awry when her henchman Kronk accidentally gives Kuzco the wrong poison, transforming him into a llama instead of killing him. It is now up to llama Kuzco to make his way back to his kingdom with the help of the local villager, Pacha.

Iron Studios is now bringing back The Emperor's New Groove with a brand new Deluxe 1/10 Art Scale statue. Unlike the standard version, Ymza is featured here in all her wacky details, accompanied by a devil and angel version of Krunk at her side. The statue also includes Kuzco in both of his human and llama forms, allowing Disney fans to choose which display they prefer. It is nice to see new The Emperor's New Groove collectibles arriving in 2026, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $449.99.

Statue Kuzco & Yzma – The Emperor's New Groove

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

