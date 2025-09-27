Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron man, iron studios, marvel

Iron Studios Reveals Limited Iron Man Silver Centurion Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including the arrival of another limited edition Red Chrome Iron Man

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a limited Red Chrome Iron Man Silver Centurion statue, standing 7.8 inches tall.

Based on Iron Man's classic Silver Centurion armor from the iconic Iron Man #200 comic issue.

Only 100 pieces worldwide, making it an ultra-rare collectible for Marvel Comics and Iron Man fans.

Pre-orders available for $199.99, with an expected release date in Q4 2025 from Iron Studios.

The Silver Centurion armor debuted in Iron Man #200 (1985) and was created by Tony Stark after temporarily retiring from being Iron Man. It was built during one of Tony's lowest periods, after losing control of Stark Industries and battling alcoholism. This suit symbolized his rebirth and new resolve, returning to who he once was, a hero and an Avenger. Tony gave this suit a more heavily armored design than previous models and it featured enhanced strength, upgraded repulsors, and a new force field generator.

Iron Studios has modified its limited edition Blue Stealth Armor Iron Man statue to resemble the iconic Silver Centurion suit. Standing 7.8" tall, Tony Stark is back in this silver and red chrome armor with impressive coloring. To make this more intense, this Iron Man statue is limited to only 100 pieces worldwide, making it a truly must-have collectible for any Marvel Comics collector. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $199.99 with a Q4 2025 release date.

Iron Man Red & Chrome (Marvel Comics) – Iron Studios

