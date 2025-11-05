Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Magic: The Gathering

Iron Studios Reveals Magic: The Gathering Ajani Goldmane Statue

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a detailed 1/10 art scale statue of Ajani Goldmane from Magic: The Gathering.

The statue features Ajani’s iconic lion-like look, custom armor, and signature weapons from the game.

Ajani Goldmane is a planeswalker known for his strength, healing, and leadership in Magic: the Gathering lore.

Pre-orders are open now for $249.99, with the collectible set to ship to fans in September 2026.

Ajani Goldmane is a lion-like planeswalker from the world of Magic: The Gathering, who is known for being strong, loyal, and caring. He first appeared on the plane of Alara, where his story began with the death of his brother, which drove him to become a mighty hero. At first, Ajani was angry and wanted revenge, but over time, he grew wiser and focused on helping others rather than fighting. He uses white and green mana, showing his love for teamwork, healing, and balance.

In the Magic: The Gathering card game, his cards usually boost creatures, gain life, or make the player's team stronger. Ajani Goldmane is now here to enhance your collection with a brand-new, highly detailed 1/10 art scale statue from Iron Studios. Standing 10.2" tall, this Planeswalker is faithfully sculpted with his white textured fur, custom armor, and his signature weapons. It is not often that Magic: The Gathering fans get new collectibles based on the game's original characters, so this statue is a treat. Pre-orders are now live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99, and the product is set to arrive in September 2026.

"Step into the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering with Ajani Goldmane, the legendary leonine Planeswalker, now brought to life by Iron Studios in stunning Art Scale 1/10. Portrayed in a powerful and majestic stance, Ajani carries his weapon with the wisdom and courage that define his character across the planes. Every detail — from the sculpted fur and intricate armor to his determined gaze — has been meticulously crafted and hand-painted to capture the essence of this iconic hero. A must-have for Magic: The Gathering fans and collectors alike, this statue represents the perfect balance between strength, compassion, and leadership — true to Ajani's noble spirit."

