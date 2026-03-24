Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: hellboy, McFarlane Toys

New McFarlane Collector Edition Hellboy Figure Coming Soon

Move over DC, Hellboy is bringing some fury to McFarlane Toys with a new Collector Edition 7" Sacle Figure release

Article Summary Hellboy joins McFarlane Toys’ Collector Edition line as a detailed 7-inch action figure release

Figure features a removable trench coat, swappable hands, signature pistol, and collectible art card

Based on Mike Mignola’s legendary Dark Horse Comics character, perfect for Hellboy collectors

Pre-orders are live now for $34.99, with an expected release date of May 2026

McFarlane Toys might be losing the DC Comics license in 2027, but they are not done with comic book action figures. Your DC Multiverse collectible is about to get an upgrade as new Collector Edition Figures are on the way and bringing comic book icons from Image Comics, Dark Horse, and more to life. Starting things off first is the one and only Hellboy, who first appeared in 1993 in San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2, and was created by Mike Mignola. His origin began during World War II, when he was summoned to Earth through a dark ritual. However, instead of becoming a weapon of evil, the child was discovered by Allied forces and adopted by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm.

Hellboy would grow up to work as a paranormal investigator for the B.P.R.D to fight against darkness and his supposed destiny. McFarlane Toys now brings Hellboy to life with a truly impressive figure that gets a soft, good trench coat, swappable hands, Big Baby, and some sweet red packaging. Now this is a truly remarkable indie comic figure, and pre-orders are already live for $34.99 with a May 2026 release date.

Hellboy (McFarlane Collector Edition) 7" Figure

"On December 23, 1944, a small red demonlike creature appeared in flames at a ruined church in East Bromwich, England, coinciding with the end of Rasputin's Ragna Rak project; Trevor Bruttenholm, sensing more to it than its appearance suggested, named it Hellboy. When the Americans took Hellboy to New Mexico for study, Bruttenholm accompanied him and founded the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense with U.S. support to investigate occult activities. He worked closely with Hellboy during this time and grew fond of him."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on Mike Mignola's Hellboy, published by Dark Horse Comics.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes removable soft goods jacket, 4 alternate hands, pistol and display base.

Includes a collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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