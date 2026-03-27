RoboCop 3 Arrives with New Hiya Toys Exquisite Super Series 

Hiya Toys is returning to the future of Detroit with another brand-new and impressive RoboCop figure. RoboCop 3 is the third installment in the legendary sci-fi franchise, and it continues the story of Alex Murphy as he fights to protect the citizens of Detroit from corporate and criminal corruption. In this sequel, the mega corporation Omni Consumer Products (OCP) is back and has now escalated its efforts to take over the city, targeting a community of residents who refuse to sell their homes for a high-tech redevelopment project. Unlike the previous films, RoboCop 3 tries to introduce a younger, more action-oriented tone and features RoboCop teaming up with a group of resistance fighters, including a young girl named Nikko, to save the threatened neighborhood.

Hiya Toys now tries to capture some of the high-octane action of RoboCop 3 with a new 6.5" Exquisite Super Series figure. Alex Murphy is captured in his iconic armor with a slick steel-blue metallic finish and is packed with articulation. As for accessories, Hiya did not hold back, as it comes with two interchangeable faces, battle-damaged armor, AUTO-9 pistols, blast effects, a sweet Flightpack for display, and a display base for more fun. Pre-orders are already live for $139.99, and he is set to save Detroit once again in Q4 2026.