RoboCop 3 Arrives with New Hiya Toys Exquisite Super Series 

Hiya Toys launches a RoboCop 3 Exquisite Super Series 1/12 action figure with detailed movie-accurate design
Figure features steel-blue armored finish, two interchangeable faces, and full articulation for dynamic posing
Includes battle-damaged parts, AUTO-9 pistols, blast effects, Flightpack, and display base for added display options
Pre-orders open for $139.99; release set for Q4 2026 as RoboCop returns to defend future Detroit from OCP
Hiya Toys is returning to the future of Detroit with another brand-new and impressive RoboCop figure. RoboCop 3 is the third installment in the legendary sci-fi franchise, and it continues the story of Alex Murphy as he fights to protect the citizens of Detroit from corporate and criminal corruption. In this sequel, the mega corporation Omni Consumer Products (OCP) is back and has now escalated its efforts to take over the city, targeting a community of residents who refuse to sell their homes for a high-tech redevelopment project. Unlike the previous films, RoboCop 3 tries to introduce a younger, more action-oriented tone and features RoboCop teaming up with a group of resistance fighters, including a young girl named Nikko, to save the threatened neighborhood.
Hiya Toys now tries to capture some of the high-octane action of RoboCop 3 with a new 6.5" Exquisite Super Series figure. Alex Murphy is captured in his iconic armor with a slick steel-blue metallic finish and is packed with articulation. As for accessories, Hiya did not hold back, as it comes with two interchangeable faces, battle-damaged armor, AUTO-9 pistols, blast effects, a sweet Flightpack for display, and a display base for more fun. Pre-orders are already live for $139.99, and he is set to save Detroit once again in Q4 2026.
Credit: Hiya Toys
Credit: Hiya Toys
RoboCop 3 Exquisite Super Series 1/12 Scale Action Figure
"In the near future, Detroit's public order is no longer managed by the city itself. Backed by federal support, OCP's corporate power reaches deep into municipal operations—law enforcement included. Officer Alex Murphy is killed in a violent operation, then rebuilt and "brought back " by OCP as RoboCop."
Credit: Hiya Toys
Credit: Hiya Toys
Credit: Hiya Toys
Credit: Hiya Toys
Credit: Hiya Toys
Credit: Hiya Toys
"This all-new EXQUISITE SUPER Series 1/12 scale RoboCop action figure stands approximately 16.5CM tall. Based on RoboCop 3 (1993) , it faithfully captures the cold, imposing presence of the future law enforcer. The armor features a steel-blue metallic finish to recreate the film's heavy, realistic metal look. Designed with multiple articulations, the figure is built for dynamic posing—from steady stances to shooting and full combat action."