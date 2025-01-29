Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ahsoka Revealed by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Travel across the galaxy with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they debut their latest set of limited edition Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils a stunning 8” Ahsoka Tano statue for Star Wars fans in limited edition.

Features interchangeable lightsaber blades in moving or non-moving display options.

Ahsoka statue is a perfect match for the earlier released Clone Wars Obi-Wan statue.

Pre-orders are open for $80, with her arrival anticipated for October 2025.

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they are back with a new assortment of Star Wars collections. One of which returns fans brings Ahsoka Tano to the Clone Wars with a new 8" tall Gallery PVC statue. Introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Ahsoka quickly became a beloved character in the Star Wars franchise. As Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, Ahsoka was initially met with tons of skepticism, but fans would only grow to love her seeing a new point of view for the Clone Wars. Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Snips is a headstrong and inexperienced Jedi, but she grows as the war continues, exploring her struggles with loyalty, the flaws of the Jedi Order, and the war.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is giving Ahsoka her green lightsabers back once again with this impressive new PVC statue. She is featured in her later season's outfit and will come with swappable lightsaber blades to allow a moving or non-moving display. This release is a companion to the previous The Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Gallery statue and will displayed perfectly together. Pre-orders are already live for $80, with Ahsoka Tano set to arrive in October 2025. Fans should expect a Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker statue in the future as well, and be sure to snag up another release as well, like Captain Fordo.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Ahsoka Tano Gallery Diorama

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Padawan attacks! Ahsoka Tano swings her two lightsabers in front of an explosion as the latest Star Wars Gallery PVC statue! Made of high-quality PVC, this approximately 8-inch statue features interchangeable blades that appear to be moving or non-moving. The perfect companion to the Obi-Wan Gallery Statue, it comes packaged in a full-color window box."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!