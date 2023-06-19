Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, the witcher

Iron Studios Summons Gerald of Rivia with New The Witcher Statue

Iron Studios is back with some more impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including the return of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher

Henry Cavill is back for one last ride as Geralt of Rivia for the hit Netflix series The Witcher. The third season of the series is almost here, and it will be a hell of a ride. Iron Studios has seemingly summoned The Witcher himself to their impressive 1/10 Art Scale statue line. Geralt comes in at 8" tall and is embracing his dark side as he slays and stands upon the head of a Basilisk. The Witcher is featured in his signature black armor with a sliver sword in hand and is placed on a nice dynamic base. A lot of detail is put into this statue featuring the likeness of Henry Cavill and staying true to his on-screen appearance. With Geralt already making an appearance, it would not be surprising to see Ciri and Yennifer arrive from Iron Studios later on down the line. The Witcher is priced at $179.99, is set for a Q2 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher Joins Iron Studios

"With a severed head of a Basilisk at his feet, a terrifying and lethal draconian creature, the warrior with a black armor wields his sword drenched in the blood of the beast. A mutant created and magically enhanced to hunt and kill monsters, he was delivered when he was born to the School of the Wolf to become a witcher."

"Exhibiting an uncommon tolerance to the mutagen that give the witchers their abilities, such as high endurance to wounds, poisons, and diseases, ageing retardation, and complete loss of all the body's pigmentation, making his skin pale and his hair white, but also with more speed, strength, and endurance than his witcher companions. Iron Studios present their statue "Geralt of Rivia BDS – The Witcher – Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the hero protagonist of the greatly successful Netflix show!"

