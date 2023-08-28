Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, The Godfather

Iron Studios Summons The Godfather with New Don Vito Carleone Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of delightful 1/10 Art Scale statues including love for the legendary film, The Godfather

Iron Studios is here to make you an offer you can not refuse as they debut their latest Art Scale 1/10 statue. Coming to life from the critically acclaimed film The Godfather, the one and only Don Vito Corleone has arrived. Return to his infamous hidden office and capture some iconic and powerful scenes with The Godfather sitting at his desk. A lot of meticulous detail was captured here, from the likeness of Marlon Brando to all the detail on his crafted desk and deluxe diorama base. The Godfather fans will be able to display him with his right arm up or down on his feline companion. Bring home the power of Don Vito Corleone to your own home or office for a mighty $399.99. Pre-orders from Iron Studios are already live right here, with him getting a Q3 2024 release.

Don Vito Corleone Deluxe – Godfather – Art Scale 1/10

"In the summer of 1945, the admired, respected, and many times feared patriarch leader of a Sicilian-American family introduces himself while sat in his classic office chair made with noble antique wood, holding his pet cat on his lap. Formally wearing a tuxedo with a red rose on the lapel specially for his daughter's wedding, he patiently hears the requests of his allies during an intermission, inside of his hidden office in his New York mansion."

"With a set filled with details such as his old colonial desk on the back with a lot of carvings on the side, feet, and drawers, with a black rotary dial telephone over the desk next to a box of cigars and other accessories, Iron Studios present their statue "Don Vito Corleone – The Godfather – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10", with the main character of one of the greatest and most influential movies ever made, the first of the cinematic trilogy and successful franchise, known as a milestone in the gangster genre, influencing new productions to this very day."

