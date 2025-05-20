Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, minecraft

It's a Minecraft Holiday with LEGO's Next 2025 Advent Calendar

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for Minecraft like a Advent Calendar

Article Summary LEGO debuts their first-ever Minecraft Advent Calendar set for the 2025 holiday season with 24 surprise builds.

The set includes 8 unique Minecraft minifigures, like Alex, Steve, a Santa villager, zombies, and a Creeper.

Fans can build a festive Minecraft micro winter village using 300 pieces and a special fold-out playmat backdrop.

Priced at $44.99, the LEGO Minecraft Advent Calendar launches September 1, 2025—pre-orders coming soon.

Get ready to dig into holiday fun with the first-ever Minecraft Advent Calendar to arrive from LEGO! This blocky 300-piece set adds some festive cheer to the pixelated world of Minecraft, with fans being able to unbox 24 daily surprises. A total of 8 minifigures are featured in this set, with fan-favorite heroes like Alex and Steve who now have some ugly Christmas sweaters. There is also a Santa-themed villager, and plenty of enemies, including zombies, a Creeper, and much more.

Minecraft is the perfect franchise to get faithfully translated into LEGO format, and this Advent Calendar only helps to add some holiday fun to any fan's growing collection. From buildable golems, Sheep, weapons, furniture, and so much more, there will be plenty of festive fun to arrive in your Minecraft village, and for $44.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the set is expected to arrive on September 1, 2025. Be sure to keep an eye out for more LEGO Advent Calendar sets as well, like the upcoming Star Wars and Harry Potter releases.

LEGO Minecraft Advent Calendar 2025

"The LEGO® Minecraft® Advent Calendar 2025 (21280) has 24 days of buildable Christmas gifts, LEGO minifigures and video game collectibles for kids and fans of the Minecraft game aged 7 and up. Behind each of the 24 doors is a daily gift for kids todiscover throughout the lead up to Christmas."

"Minifigures include Alex wearing a Creeper™ sweater; Steve wearing a snowman sweater and diamond helmet and holding a pickaxe; a Creeper by a sweet berry bush; a drowned with a trident; a stray with diamond armor; a snow golem; a zombie with an enchanted axe; and a Santa villager with a furnace. As the big day approaches, kids can combine the gifts to create a Minecraft micro winter village set and endless imaginative adventures of their own. There's even a fold-out playmat to provide the perfect backdrop."

