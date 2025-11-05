Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, spider-man, wolverine

Venomized Wolverine Comes to LEGO with New Spider-Man Set

The magic of LEGO continues to come to life as they debut new sets including Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine

Article Summary LEGO unveils its first-ever Venomized Wolverine minifigure in a new Spider-Man Car battle set.

The buildable set includes 134 pieces, featuring Spider-Man and Venomized Wolverine facing off.

Wolverine sports a sinister black suit with the Venom symbol, perfect for X-Men and Marvel collectors.

Priced at $19.99, the set is viewable on the LEGO Store with a release date of January 1, 2026.

It appears that the Venomverse is gaining momentum with LEGO, as more Venomized minifigures are starting to arrive. Last year, Marvel Comics fans were treated to some fun mini-sets featuring Spider-Man characters taking on new Venomized villains. Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin had already been infected, and recently so was Captain America with the latest The Daily Bugle set. Well, the fun does not stop there as LEGO has unveiled its new Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine set! Coming in 134 pieces, Spidey is hitting the streets in style with a new web-slinging ride that is, oddly enough, inspired by his Marvel Studios Iron Spider suit.

A standard Spider-Man LEGO minifigure will be included, featuring his iconic red and blue suit. However, this set will also include the very first Venomized Wolverine minifigure that Marvel, X-Men, and Wolverine collectors will surely want their hands on. This beauty showcases Logan in a new, almost entirely black suit, with the iconic Venom symbol prominently displayed on his X-Men uniform. Spider-Man might need more than a car that shoots projectiles to take down this feral beast, and the set is priced at only $19.99. Pre-orders are not live, but the set can be seen on the LEGO Store right now with a January 1, 2026 release.

LEGO Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine

"Race into Super Hero battle action with this Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine building toy for boys and girls ages 7 years old and up. This a battle-ready vehicle building toy with Spider-Man and Venomized Wolverine minifigures puts dynamic LEGO® ǀ Marvel role play into kids' hands This is the first LEGO ǀ Marvel merchandise to include a Venomized Wolverine minifigure."

"The Super Hero building toy's battle action takes place in and around Spider-Man's car, which features a trigger at the back to launch 2 spring shooters from the front. This set makes a great gift idea for the birthdays of young Super Heroes, Marvel movie fans and collectors of Spider-Man merch. Building set contains 134 pieces."

