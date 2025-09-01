Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Countdown to Fabled – Set Sail with the Azurite Sea

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana as we countdown to Fabled with a recap of what Ravensburger has brought to the table

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea welcomes Big Hero 6 and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers to the card game universe

Explore new pirate, treasure, and island themes with characters from Treasure Island, Lilo & Stitch, and more

Azurite Sea introduces Enchanted cards styled like magical journals, packed with Disney lore and Easter eggs

Fresh cards and abilities like Treasure Mountain add strategic depth and gameplay variety to Lorcana decks

Our journey continues with Disney Lorcana as we prepare for the Countdown to Fabled, which has already hit Local Card Shops. Up next is Azurite Sea, where Illumineers now embark on a perilous voyage across uncharted waters to repair the shattered Great Illuminary. Joining the quest are not one but two fan-favorite franchises, starting with Big Hero 6 as Baymax, Hiro Hamada, Go Go Tomago, Honey Lemon, Wasabi, and Fred, marking their debut in Disney Lorcana. Chip 'n' Dale's Rescue Rangers are also arriving, along with Chip, Dale, Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper. Ravensburger even made sure to boost the pirate and island themes with Treasure Island, Lilo & Stitch, and even Winnie the Pooh.

Both add inventive flair to sea-faring escapades and continue the return of classic Disney Saturday Morning Cartoons, following previous releases with Tail Spin and Duck Tales. Azurite Seas delivered some impressive Enchanted cards this time as well, which are visual gems that are styled like magical field journal pages or treasure maps. With ink-highlighted and parchment‑textured, these cards are dotted with explorer Easter eggs for lore‑hungry Disney Lorcana fans. As for the new cards, Cards such as Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Pirate, Tinker Bell – Queen of the Azurite Faries, We Could Be Immortals (Big Hero 6), Mickey Mouse – Pirate Captain, and The Islands I Pulled from the Sea (Moana) echo the set's maritime wonder.

While not introducing major new mechanics beyond deckbuilding flexibility, Azurite Sea unfolds fresh gameplay tools. For instance, the Steel‑ink Treasure Mountain Enchanted card introduces a "Secret Weapon" ability, an effect that deals damage based on characters at its location, blending lore control and threat management. The set also supports high-level strategies via powerful glimmers like Maui – Half‑Shark, Diablo – Obedient Raven, which both reshape the meta across ink archetypes to this day. Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea delivered a treasure trove of lore-rich glimmers, eye-catching Enchanted art, new friends, and thought-provoking gameplay tools. It's a journey that blends storytelling, strategy, and nostalgic charm that Disney brings to the table, and Ravensburger has brought to life. Stay tuned as we make a landing for Set 7 with Archazia's Island.

