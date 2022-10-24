It's a Slam Dunk as MAFEX Enters Space Jam with New LeBron Figure

The Tune Squad needs help once again, and legendary basketball superstar LeBron James answers the call. Space Jam: A New Legacy was not really a legacy film but more of a recreation of the iconic live-action/toon film for a new generation. The Looney Tunes are not as popular as they used to be, but they are widely known. However, everyone knows who LeBron James is, whether you are a sports fan or not, and it looks like he is getting a new MAFEX figure from Medicom. Donning his Tune Squad jersey once again. LeBron is ready to take on this new Goon Squad with all his skill and power. Coming in at 6.6" tall, LeBron James what a fabric jersey and elements; it is fully articulated, nicely detailed kicks, and comes with three swappable heads. A silver basketball is also featured as well as a second powered-up ball for some power dunks. If you love LeBron or Space Jam, then this figure is for you, and he is priced at $99.99. The Space Jam: A New Legacy MAFEX No.197 LeBron James is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are located right here.

"The Tune Squad is back and better than ever with LeBron leading the way! This Space Jam: A New Legacy MAFEX LeBron James action figure is loaded with detail and premium articulation for maximum posability! He includes 3 head sculpts and an articulated figure stand for a wide variety of dislplay options."





Product Features 6.69 inches (17cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

From the Space Jam: A New Legacy movie

Fully poseable for maximum action

Interchangeable accessories

Custom fabric clothes

Box Contents LeBron James figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Basketball

Basketball with effect

Stand