More TMNT x Power Rangers Crossover Figures Arrive From Hasbro

Hasbro continues to reveal their new Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle crossover 2-Pack figure sets. This time Michelangelo and April O'Neil are suiting up as the Mighty Morphin' Yellow and Pink Rangers. Both figures will come with special Ranger weapons that combine the Legacy of the Morphers while staying true to the TMNT mythos. Inspired by the Boom! Comic series, both Mickey and April will come with an unmasked head and a power effect. Loaded with detail, articulation, and a unique design, these Turtles are ready for their own Mighty Morphin' adventures.

I can not wait to see all of these figures side by side, uniting two iconic franchises in toy history. We still need to see Red Ranger Raphael and Evil Green Ranger Shredder, so stay tuned for more 2-pack announcements as they come. The Power Rangers X TMNT Lightning Collection Michelangelo and April O'Neil 2-Pack set from Hasbro are priced at $54.99. The set is expected to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out the upcoming Leonardo and Donatello crossover figure set as well to help unite the rangers with some shell shocking color.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection MMPR x TMNT Collab 2-pack features action figures with premium paint and decorative details inspired by the Boom! Comics crossover miniseries, with over 20 points of articulation in each figure for high poseability. Plus, swappable heads to display the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and April with Ranger helmet or without. Also includes multiple character-inspired weapon accessories, blast effect pieces, and extra pairs of hands for more ways to play or display."

Includes: 2 figures, 8 accessories, extra heads, and extra hands.

These Lightning Collection figures have premium painted detail with an iconic mashup design inspired by the Boom! Studios comics

This bodacious 2-pack includes multiple character-inspired collab accessories, like Mikey's nunchuks merged with the Yellow Ranger Power Daggers, a Power Bow, camera, mic, alternate heads (it's turtle time!), and blast effect pieces

When the teens from Angel Grove are cut off from their powers, Michelangelo and April use the Rangers' morphers to become the new Yellow and Pink Rangers

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.