It's A Trap! Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Admiral Akbar ROTJ Figure

Hasbro is not wasting any time and is already diving into the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary. Just like clockwork, this Star Wars landmark event will be filled with new and rerelease figures for both The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. We have really started to see more 6" card backed figures for the event arrive, and a new one has arrived with the return of Admiral Ackbar. This iconic Rebel General helped lead the fight for the Death Star II and gave fans the legendary line, "It's a Trap."

Collectors can now bring Admiral Ackbar home in glorious 6" card back fashion for Return of the Jedi's 40th Anniversary. It does seem like this is a simple reissue of his previous Star Wars: The Black Series release. His articulations are great; his design is right off the screen, and he even comes with a blaster and space baton. These figures are easily just made for the card back, and there is something just nostalgic about owning them. Admiral Ackbar is set for a December 2022 release, he is priced at $27.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

It's No Trap! Admiral Ackbar Saves the Day Once Again

"Ackbar led the defense of Mon Cala and masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. He became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

ADMIRAL ACKBAR: A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. He became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories

40TH ANNIVERSARY FIGURE: Celebrate 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with this Admiral Ackbar The Black Series action figure featuring 1980s-inspired design

VINTAGE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: The Black Series Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary 6-inch scale classic figures feature original Kenner branding (Each sold separately. Subject to availability. )

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection