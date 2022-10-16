It's a Trick or a Treat with Our Halloween Collectibles Gift Guide

Halloween is upon us, and that means it is almost time for some good ole fashion trick-or-treating. If you happen to want more treats than tricks this year, then we have rounded up a list of ghoulish delights just for you. All of these items vary in price and will satisfy your cravings this Halloween, whether you need new decor or just want a spookier collection. We round out something magical, something spooky, and something horrifying just to make sure to capture all the right levels of Halloween.

1. Enter the World of Harry Potter with The Noble Collection

We start our list on the grounds of Hogwarts with The Noble Collection and their incredible Harry Potter replica collection. Thanks to our friends there, we got our hands on one of these replicas with the Electronic Talking Sorting Hat. This magical treat can sort you into your own house as well as features a moving mouth and hat-tip by your command. The Noble Collectible is filled with impressive Harry Potter replicas like this to relly make you stand out with your costume this year. The talking feature is impressive if you get it to work, and the moving features do brings an extra level of realism which is pretty nice. The Electronic Sorting Hat is comfortable, stylish, and a worthy item to step up your Halloween costume this year, and wizards or witches can find one here.

2. Oogie Boogie Gets a Black Light Funko Upgrade

For our next set of items, we take a trip to the lovely village of Halloweentown with the classic Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Funko has released the fang-tastic new assortment of black light Pops and Funko Soda that will really frighten the night. Our friends over at Funko sent us over one of these Pops to check out with Oogie Boogie popping with a new pink black light deco. This mighty 10-inch Funko Pop is a FunkoShop Exclusive and will really add some color to your Halloween display, and with a black light bulb, their magic will come to life. Collectors can snag up some of these Nightmares Before Christmas Pops and Sodas right here, and be on the lookout for a Soda Chase!

3. Five Nights at Freddy's Funko SNAPS! Debut!

Our last devilish treat takes us to the hit video game Five Nights at Freddy's. Funko is returning collectors to the halls of Freddy's once again with their new line of collectibles, Funko Snaps. This new line of minifigures features a new tiny version of your favorite demonic attractions but in a new buildable form. We got our hands on some of these boo-tiful creations with some very slick new packaging offered in single and double packs. Each piece is nicely detailed and can be swapped with other Funko Snaps Five Nights at Freddy's figures allowing for some creepy custom creations. These ghoulish treats are exactly what the doctor ordered this Halloween, and collectors can find them in stores now and right here. Happy Halloween!