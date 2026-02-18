Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

It's High Noon with the New G.I. Joe Classified Series Sundown

Prepare to take on Cobra in style as Hasbro has unveiled their newest selection of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures

Article Summary Alejandro Balam "Sundown" Luna Mendoza debuts as a brand-new character in the G.I. Joe Classified Series.

Sundown is a skilled cowboy bounty hunter joining the fight against Cobra with a personal vendetta.

The figure includes five unique accessories and is now available for pre-order, releasing in June 2026.

Other upcoming G.I. Joe Classified Series releases include Hydro-Viper, Cobra-La Royal Guards, and Snake Eyes.

Cobra better run and hide as a brand new character is joining Hasbro's growing G.I. Joe Classified Series. Alejandro Balam "Sundown" Luna Mendoza appears to be a brand-new character created for the latest G.I. Joe Classified Series in 2026. This is not someone previously introduced in older G.I. Joe comics, shows, and books. However, it would not be surprising if he is introduced in the ongoing and popular G.I. Joe Skybound comic run. Sundown is a dedicated bounty hunter for the Joes, who is seeking revenge for the kidnapping of his brother.

Nothing will get in his way as he seeks the Lord of the Underworld, and his natural skills and tracking abilities will help him find answers. It isn't often brand new characters are reintroduced into this 6" line, so G.I. Joe Classified Series fans will surely not want to miss adding Sundown to their team. Pre-orders for this cowboy bounty hunter are already live for $27.99, and he is set to arrive in June 2026. Be sure to be on the lookout for more new Classified Series figures releasing alongside him, like the Hydro-Viper, Cobra-La Royal Guards, and Snake Eyes (Dawn Moreno).

G.I. Joe Classified Series Sundown

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. This Alejandro Balam "Sundown" Luna Mendoza figure contains 5 character-inspired accessory pieces, including an axe, a knife, a hat, and two weapon accessories; plus a removable poncho."

"Sundown uses his skills and natural tracking abilities as a bounty hunter allied with G.I. JOE. Stalking his quarry through the darkened streets, arid desserts, crossroads, and dense jungles of his homeland, Sundown seeks justice and evidence of his kidnapped brother Salvador. Intent on taking down Headman and the other heads of the Lords of the Underworld before he and his brother lose theirs, he is relentless in his pursuit."

