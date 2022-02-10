IT's Pennywise Receives New MDS Roto Plush from Mezco Toys

Stephen King's IT was not always the big horror blockbuster film it used to be as its origin was a made-for-TV miniseries. Pennywise back in the day was a lot more terrifying, adding a more classic clown look that just gave you nightmares. Mezco Toyz is a fan of this legendary demonic creature as they have revealed a new Mezco Designer Series Roto Plush featuring the clown. The MDS Roto Plush IT (1990) showcases an 18" tall doll that has both sculpted parts and a soft plush body. The Pennywise clown outfit is faithfully recreated from the once made-for-TV series with bright color, and a terrifying head sculpt. Horror fans will get a kick out of this Roto Plush, adding something truly terrifying to and collection. The IT (1990) Pennywise MDS Roto Plush is priced at $94, will release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Kill me? I am eternal….. Pennywise wants to creep you company! The perfect cuddle buddy or movie watching companion, this Roto Plush will be right by your side…watching you sleep…haunting your nightmares… Sporting a maniacal grin, Pennywise is 18" tall, features sculpted parts on a floppy plush body, and wears his signature clown suit from the classic made-for-TV miniseries, IT."

"There's nothing to be afraid of. We all float down here! MDS Roto Plush IT (1990): Pennywise comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display. *This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."

