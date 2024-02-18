Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: harry potter, Prime 1 Studio

It's Quidditch Season for Prime 1 Studio's New Harry Potter Statue

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with Prime 1 Studio as they debut their newest Quidditch Edition statue

Step into the magical world of wizardry with the enchanting new 12" tall Harry Potter statue, showcasing the Boy Who Lived in his iconic Quidditch attire! Crafted with exquisite attention to detail and boundless imagination, Prime 1 Studio is continuing to bring new, smaller, and more affordable statues to life. The thrill and excitement of an iconic wizarding sport that captured the hearts of fans worldwide is back. Standing 12" tall, Harry Potter is depicted in his Gryffindor Quidditch robes as he gets ready to soar high above the Quidditch pitch on his Nimbus 2000 broomstick.

All of the detail that Prime 1 Studio has put into their bigger statues returns in a more standard 1:6 scale statue. From the wind-swept folds of his robes to the determined expression of Harry, that Golden Snitch will have no chance with this release. Prime 1 Studio has done an incredible job of giving collectors high-quality collectibles at a fraction of the price compared to some of their more luxurious pieces. Quidditch Season awaits fans for $199, with Harry arriving in December 2025, and pre-orders are already live online.

Harry Potter Quidditch Editon Prime 1 Studio

"The only thing I want you to worry about is this… the Golden Snitch." Oliver Woods to Harry Potter. Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the next entry to our Prime Collectible Figures, none other than the PCFHP-01 1:6 Scale Harry Potter in his Quidditch uniform! Our artists take you back into the enchanting world of Harry Potter, featuring the Boy Who Lived in his iconic Quidditch Seeker outfit, as presented in the beloved movies of J.K. Rowling's magical universe, where broomsticks soar, and spells come to life."

"This meticulously crafted Harry Potter collectible figure is 12 inches tall, captures the essence of Harry's passion for Quidditch, and showcases every intricate detail of his uniform – from the Gryffindor crest to the Nimbus 2000 broomstick, as well as the Golden Snitch caught in his left hand. Another easy win for the young and talented Seeker: 150 points to Gryffindor! Elevate your Harry Potter collection by ordering the PCFHP-01 Harry Potter Quidditch Edition, a definite must-have for any fan who cherishes the wizarding world. And be sure to be on the lookout for future Harry Potter figures joining this line in the near future!"

