It's Season's Screamings with the Monster High Howliday Draculaura

Even monsters celebrate winter festivities as Draculaura is here to strut her stuff this Howliday. Mattel's Monster High line is back and better than ever as they kick off their newest line of G3 dolls. However, the original line continues to arrive with special limited edition Mattel Creations releases with collaborations like the recent Universal Monsters release. We have also seen new releases featuring the Original Ghouls with the Haunt Contour Collection, as well as the black and white Reel Drama wave. The fun does not end there as Season's Screamings arrive with the limited edition Monster High Howliday: Winter Edition Draculaura. This vampire is wearing a fangtastic dress featuring spooky elements that make any ghouls fall apart this winter. The original release sold out before even dropping online, but thankfully, Mattel Creations is releasing her this Friday right on the Creations Shop. Howliday Draculaura is priced at $43.00 and is set to drop at 12 PM EST on October 28, 2022 here.

Draculaura Celebrates this Howliday in Style with M

"Tis the season for a fab-boo-lous good time, and Draculaura™ doll is the undead queen of the Monster High™ ball in a gore-geous headpiece and gown. A sheer black coat with a snowflake motif floats over the vampire's satiny spiderweb minidress, cinched together with a statement belt. Winter-themed accessories, including candy cane gloves and ornament earrings, complete her spooktacular look. May your howlidays be a scary defright! Fully articulated. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."

Season's Screamings! Draculaura™ doll celebrates the holidays in a shimmery ensemble that is the height of frightful fashion.

The vampire's scary-chic minidress is paired with a floor-sweeping overlay and features glitter details at the neckline and waist.

There's no better way to celebrate the howlidays than with hauntingly festive attire. A pink-streaked updo, striking crown, candy cane gloves and ornamental earrings complete her fangtastic look.

Vamp is in vogue! The gown's hi-low silhouette showcases Draculaura™ doll's shimmery platform boots, which are perfect for dancing the night away.

Monster High™ wishes you a creeperific howliday season, and a happy new fear! Check out the whole collection of Monster High™ dolls and playsets for more fangtastic gifts.