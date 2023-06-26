Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, sega, sonic the hedgehog

It's Sonic the Hedgehog vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot with LEGO

The Sonic the Hedgehog adventures are not done at LEGO just yet as Dr. Eggman has unleashed his new Death Egg Robot!

A new Sonic the Hedgehog set has arrived at LEGO as Dr. Eggman has arrived. The popular SEGA mascot has recently received quite a few sets from LEGO, bringing the Green Hill Zone and his friends like Tails to life. It looks like Dr. Eggman wants in on the fun, and he is bringing is Death Egg Robot to life. Coming in at 615 pieces, it is Sonic the Hedgehog vs. Dr. Eggman with this fun set that features video game elements with spikes, a speed sphere, and a launcher. Sonic needs to save his animal friends (which are also included), but Eggman's Death Egg Robot might have something to say about that. This deadly mech comes in at 6" tall and features articulated limbs, arm cannons, and can seat the new LEGO Eggman minifigure. Sonic's latest LEGO set is priced at $59.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and can be seen here.

Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot Has Been Unleashed with LEGO

"Kids team up with Sonic to save the day with this LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot (76993) toy set for ages 8+. Sonic's archenemy Dr. Eggman and his minion, Cubot, have captured animals to power up their inventions. Kids can launch Sonic's speed sphere to defeat Dr. Eggman before exploring the research station to gather intel ready for their next encounter."

"Kids can use the speed sphere and launcher to navigate the ramp and spikes. The Death Egg Robot has a removable capsule that contains the animals Dr. Eggman is using to power it. These can be pushed out and rescued when Sonic scores a direct hit on Dr. Eggman using the speed sphere. Fast action fun meets creative play with LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ toy playsets. Fans of the Blue Blur will love creating scenes inspired by favorite Sonic adventures. When it's time for a change of pace, kids can enjoy imaginative play caring for Sonic's animal friends."

Action play for young Sonic fans – Inspire kids to defeat Dr. Eggman with this LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot (76993) toy playset for kids aged 8 and up

6 characters and accessories – The set comes with 6 characters, Sonic's speed sphere and launcher, plus lots of accessories for creative play

A world of play – Kids can enjoy fast action play as they battle Dr. Eggman in his mech. Then they can create their own imaginative stories as they care for Sonic's animal friends

A gift for Sonic fans and gamers – This LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ building set makes a fun birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift for kids aged 8 and up who love fun characters and imaginative play

Measurements – The mech toy measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep

