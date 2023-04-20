Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Come to Life with LEGO It is time to return to Green Hills as LEGO has unveiled an assortment of new sets inspired by the world of Sonic the Hedgehog and friends

It is time to go fast, as LEGO is bringing the world of Sonic the Hedgehog to life once again. New Sonic adventures await fans as a whole new set of themed sets are on the way capturing the blue hedgehogs trials from the hit SEGA game. Up first is Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge, which comes in at 802 pieces. Master builders will return to the iconic Green Hill Zone level once again as they build a classic Sonic course with loop-de-loop and ring. The set will feature LEGO minifigures for Sonic, Amy, and Dr. Eggman, as well as a couple of buildable enemies. New Sonic the Hedgehog adventure awaits and the Loop Challenge is priced at $99.99, and fans will be able to purchase one here on August 1, 2023.

Build Sonic's Green Hill Zone with LEGO

"Discover the ultimate challenge for Sonic fans with Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge (76994). The toy set comes with a speed sphere and launcher to propel Sonic across the course on his quest to save the animals from Dr. Eggman and the Badniks. Kids aged 8+ can enjoy the challenge as Sonic flies through the loop-de-loop and ring before knocking over Dr. Eggman's mech to release the animals trapped inside. Then they can help Amy, as she uses her water scooter and sets traps to defeat the Badniks Chopper and Newtron."

This toy set is packed with fast action play, but that's not all. It also offers role-play opportunities as kids act out the story and care for the rescued animals. Fast action fun meets creative play with LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets. Fans of the Blue Blur can create scenes inspired by favorite Sonic adventures. When it's time for a change of pace, kids can enjoy imaginative play caring for Sonic's animal friends."