Ivan Drago Enters the Ring with New Hiya Toys Rocky 6" Figure

Return to the legacy of Rocky with a brand new Exquisite Super Series figure from Hiya Toys as Ivan Drago is ready to fight

This collectible features detailed sculpting, fabric gear, multiple hands, heads, and key boxing accessories.

The figure showcases Drago’s iconic Soviet boxing attire, fierce expression, and steely physique.

Pre-orders are open now at $99.99, with an anticipated release date set for Q4 2026.

Hiya Toys has crafted up a new 6" figure as they step into the ring with Rocky once again. This time, it is the villain's time to shine as Ivan Drago, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren, comes to life. This towering Soviet boxing champion was introduced in Rocky IV (1985) as the main antagonist to Rocky Balboa. He was engineered through intense scientific training and government programs, and represents the Cold War-era strength and nationalism. Things take a twist as he kills Apollo Creed in an exhibition match, putting Rocky on a quest for revenge and taking down the brute during a match in Moscow.

The fury of Ivan Dragon is ready for a rematch with a brand new figure that faithfully captures the boxer right off the screen. He is packed with accessories, including a variety of hands, an extra head, fabric clothes, a barbell, and a boxing ring base. These 6" figures from Hiya Toys are always highly detailed, and Ivan will pair well with the Apollo and Rocky 6" figures. Pre-orders are already live online for $99.99 with a Q4 2026 release date.

HIYA Exquisite Super Series 1/12 Scale 6 Inch Rocky IV Ivan

"From Rocky IV (1985), the indomitable Soviet boxer Ivan joins Hiya Toys EXQUISITE SUPER Series as 1/12 scale action figure. In the classic film Rocky IV, Apollo Creed emerges from retirement for one last fight, ready to face the formidable Soviet boxer Ivan Drago. Ivan's cold precision and overwhelming power made him one of the most iconic rivals in boxing film history."

"Standing approximately 16CM tall, this EXQUISITE SUPER Series 1/12 scale figure faithfully recreates Ivan's determined expression and steel-like muscle definition, capturing his powerful presence during matches. His gloves, red-and-gold boxing shorts, and matching boots reflect the pride and glory of the Soviet champion. Beneath his icy expression, Ivan's mechanical precision and calculated brutality made him a formidable opponent, embodying the cold efficiency that defined him."

