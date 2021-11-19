Ivy from Soulcalibur II Is Ready to Fight with First 4 Figures Statue

First 4 Figures is back as they dive into the hit fighting game world of SoulCalibur as a new fighter enters the battle. The devilish and sexy Ivy from Soulcalibur II comes to life this time with a mighty 21" statue. Like most First 4 Figures statue releases, multiple versions will be offered with Standard, Exclusive, and Definitive versions. The standard showcases Ivy with an incredible sculpt, capturing her busty and curvy characteristics with a skin-tight costume that will distract any fighter in her company. As for differences, the exclusive features her with a swappable extended blade, and the definitive with include the extended blade and an added diorama Soulcalibur II display base. Soulcalibur II fans will have to dish out quite some coin for these, with Ivy Standard Edition priced at $539.99, Exclusive Edition at $559.99, and the Definitive Edition at $634.99. All three versions are set to release between April – June 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest statue collectible, Ivy! This is the third statue to release in the Soulcalibur II lineup. The highly detailed Ivy statue is inspired by her official artwork from Soulcalibur II. This is also the pose she strikes during her ending cutscene when you finish her Arcade Mode. She stands atop a circular base with the Soulcalibur II logo embossed on it. Ivy's weapon of choice is the living evil snake sword, Valentine, which she uses to end all those who've been influenced by the cursed Soul Edge. Although deceiving in length, the blade of her sword extends like a whip, able to attack her foes from short and long distances."

Soulcalibur II – Ivy comes with the following:

Soulcalibur II – Ivy resin painted statue

Soulcalibur II logo base

Limited edition numbering

Authentication card

Highly detailed base inspired by the Soulcalibur art style (Definitive Edition)

Additional extended blade for Valentine (Exclusive Edition)