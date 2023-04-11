Jabba's Court is In Session with New Star Wars Exclusive Figure Set Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including a Jabba’s Court 4-Pack

Hasbro did not hold back at this year's Star Wars Celebration as they dished out some impressive reveals. One of which is a brand new The Vintage Collection Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney exclusive with the Jabba's Court Denizens. Star Wars fans can immediately step into the crime lord's den with this impressive multi-pack that comes with four different figures. This set includes a variety of different aliens and members seen in the Jabba's presence with his Palace, Barge, or the Skiff from Return of the Jedi. The multi-pack includes Ree-Yees, Tessek (aka Squidhead), Velken Tezeri, and Taym Dren-garen. All four figures are packed in one slick Return of the Jedi pack, but each will get their own card back release on the inside. If you are trying to please Jabba the Hutt, then the is one exclusive Star Wars set you will not want to miss, and it is priced at $72.99. Jabba's Court is set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders are going live today (4/11) at 1 PM right here.

Build Your Jabba's Palace Collection with Exclusive Hasbro Set

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JABBA'S COURT DENIZENS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $72.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Protected by Skiff Guards, Jabba the Hutt's palace bustled with court members, henchmen, and dregs of the galaxy who attempted to curry favor with the grotesque crime lord. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, and the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JABBA'S COURT DENIZENS multipack."

"These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 4 figures and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney."