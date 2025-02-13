Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: capcom, jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Debuts Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Blanka

Build up your roster with Jada Toys as a new Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers figure has arrived with Blanka

Article Summary Jada Toys launches a detailed 1/12 Blanka figure from Ultra Street Fighter II, perfect for collectors.

Blanka stands out with swappable hands, an angry head sculpt, and electric effects for realistic action poses.

Known for his electrifying power, Blanka's backstory includes a transformation in the Amazon jungle.

Pre-orders for Blanka's iconic, highly articulated figure are live, with an April 2025 release at $29.99.

Blanka is one of the most unique and recognizable characters in the Street Fighter franchise. First appearing in Street Fighter II (1991), this feral, green-skinned beast has the ability to generate electricity, making him a deadly fighter. His backstory reveals that as a child, he survived a plane crash in the Amazon jungle and adapted to his surroundings, developing superhuman agility, strength, and even electric powers. Despite his monstrous appearance, Blanka is a kind-hearted creature, but he will surely never back down from a fight, and now Jada Toys unleashes the beast.

Jada Toys continues to impress collectors with their 1/12 scale Street Fighter action figures. Blanka joins their latest release from Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers with remarkable detail and articulation. He will come with a pair of swappable hands, an extra angry head sculpt, and some electric effects. Jada is truly bringing these iconic Capcom characters to life in an incredible way, and collectors can bring Blanka home for $29.99. Pre-orders are already live, with this fighter showing off his moves in April 2025.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Blanka

"Step into the arena and unleash the electrifying power of Blanka with the Ultra Street Fighter II Blanka 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys. This meticulously crafted collectible figure brings one of the most iconic and unpredictable characters from the Street Fighter series to life."

"After being stranded in the jungles of Brazil after a plane crash, a young man named Jimmy was transformed into the wild, electrified fighter known as Blanka. This 1:12 scale action figure is expertly crafted to capture Blanka's primal energy and unique fighting style. With remarkable articulation, you can recreate his most memorable moves from the game, including his devastating Rolling Attack, his electrifying Electric Thunder and his iconic Beast Mode poses."

