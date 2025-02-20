Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: capcom, jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Unveils Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Sagat

A new 1/12 scale Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers figure has arrived from Jada Toys with the fury of Sagat

Article Summary Jada Toys reveals 1/12 scale Sagat figure from Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers.

Sagat, the Muay Thai master, features signature Tiger Shot attack and iconic moves.

Figure includes interchangeable heads, hands, and effect piece for dynamic poses.

Pre-orders open now, releasing April 2025 with fellow fighter Blanka.

Jada Toys is back with another legendary character from the hit Capcom fighting video game Street Fighter. Sagat is one of the most iconic fighters in the Street Fighter series since he debuted as the final boss in the original Street Fighter 1987 game. As a towering Muay Thai master, Sagat was initially portrayed as a ruthless warrior and the "Emperor of Muay Thai." However, after being defeated by Ryu, who would leave him with his signature chest scar, Sagat sought revenge, leading him to join Shadaloo under M. Bison.

Over time, he evolved into a more honorable fighter, focusing on redemption and self-improvement. Known for his iconic movies Tiger Uppercut and Tiger Shot, this Muay Thai master is a deadly foe to go against and the perfect figure to add to any collection. This line of figures is truly a work of art, capturing impressive articulation, detail, accessories, and more with an inexpensive price tag. Sagat is the latest fighter to join the roster; it'll be up to you if he is fighting for redemption or revenge. This Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers figure stands 6" tall and comes with a second head, extra hands, and his signature Tiger Shot attack. Pre-orders for Sagat are already live with April 2025 and will be released alongside Blanka.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Sagat

"Step into the ring and harness the sheer power of Sagat with the Ultra Street Fighter II Sagat 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys. This meticulously designed collectible brings the legendary Muay Thai master to life, capturing his imposing presence and ruthless fighting style."

"Once the undefeated emperor of Muay Thai, Sagat's reign was challenged by Ryu, leaving him with a scar that fueled his relentless quest for strength and revenge. This 1:12 scale action figure is expertly crafted to showcase Sagat's towering physique, disciplined stance, and signature attacks. With exceptional articulation, you can recreate his most devastating moves from the game, including his crushing Tiger Uppercut, powerful Tiger Knee, and his iconic Tiger Shot. This set includes interchangeable heads, hands, Tiger Shot effect piece and stand to bring his fiercest battles to life."

