J'akull Ironbones Arrives for Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall

Four Horseman debuts a new series of figures with Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall including some impressive new figure

The story follows the icy village of Einsamall, where a mysterious creature stalks the land.

J'akull features blue skin, fur-lined armor, bone-crafted weapons, and multiple interchangeable parts.

Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall figures are now available for pre-order, releasing in Q3 2026.

J'akull Ironbones is a rugged tundra orc tracker from the frozen wilds of Mythoss, introduced in the Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall wave. This wave introduces a chilling new story set in the icy northern village of Einsamall, where grisly murders and strange disappearances have sparked fear and legend. Unlike the brutish orcs of the southern clans, J'akull is a seasoned survivalist from the Far North. Ironbones features blue skin, a weather-beaten look, heavy winter gear, and fur-lined armor.

He is one of the new heroes under the leadership of Commander Igraine to join the expedition to Einsamall to slay the creature that once haunted his homeland. This icy orc features some intricate removable armor with natural elements, including fur and bones, and bone-crafted weapons. A variety of swappable hands and an extra head are also included, and J'akull Ironbones will make a fine addition to the team. Pre-orders for Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall are already live, with J'akull priced at $54.99 and a Q3 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall – J'akull Ironbones

"Although not technically a resident of Einsamall, the Tundra Orc named J'akull Ironbones is well known within that remote community. A grizzled hunter who makes his home in the frozen peaks of the Northlands, J'akull Ironbones comes and goes as he pleases, and most give him a wide berth for fear of rousing his unpredictable temper. As an unknown horror stalks the icy lands of Einsamall, suspicion falls on J'akull Ironbones. Retreating to his hidden lair, he gathers his weapons and prepares to deal with his neighbors' accusations once and for all."

Throne shown not included (sold separately)

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of PVC plastic and fabric

Part of the Mythic Legions line

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Each figure is fully accessorized and ready for battle

Collector-friendly blister card packaging

Box Contents

J'akull Ironbones figure

Alternate head

2 Pairs of interchangeable hands

2 Bone clubs

Bone sword

